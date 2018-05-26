Border Patrol Agents Apprehend Three Individuals after Driver Flees Before Checkpoint Inspection

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate-8 Immigration Checkpoint apprehended three United States citizens after they fled from the secondary inspection area in a stolen vehicle Sunday.

At approximately 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, Wellton Station agents sent a 1993 Honda Hatchback to the secondary inspection area of the checkpoint for further inspection. The vehicle instead fled the checkpoint at a high-rate of speed.

One hour later, agents discovered the abandoned vehicle near Avenue 25 E. Agents conducted a search of the area and apprehended all three individuals.

Record checks on the vehicle revealed it as stolen out of Oregon. All three individuals were turned over to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.