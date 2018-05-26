City Hall closing, trash pickups altered around Memorial Day

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma City Hall will be closed Monday, May 28 for observance of Memorial Day.

The following Friday, June 1, Yuma City Hall will be closed as part of its normal rotating Friday schedule.

Residential refuse collection for homes inside the Yuma city limits will change due to the holiday. City of Yuma residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Mondays will have collections on Tuesday. Those who have garbage pickups on Tuesdays will have collections on Wednesday.

Curbside recycling pickups will take place as normal on Thursday and Friday.

Valley Aquatic Center, 4381 W. 18th St., which opens for summer open swim season 1 to 7:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 26-27, will also be closed on Memorial Day.

Residents can still read official city documents, register for a Parks and Recreation program and more whenever City Hall is closed by visiting www.yumaaz.gov.