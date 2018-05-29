Memorial day DUI Detail results 2018

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail on Friday, May 25th, Saturday, May 26th, Sunday, May 27th, and Monday May 28th, 2018 with help from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The focus was impaired driving and the apprehension of impaired drivers.

During this detail we had 16 extra officers working and they conducted 114 traffic stops which resulted in:

7 total DUI Arrests, 3 for Misdemeanor DUI, 2 for extreme DUI, and 2 for aggravated DUI.

18 - Sober designated drivers contacted.

24 - Speeding citations issued 4 of them for Criminal Speed.

90 - Violations cited for other than speeding.

4 - Seatbelt violations.

4 - Child restraint violations

9 - Other arrests.

The average BAC was 0.154.