High school students to participate in five-week TRIO Upward Bound Camp

Yuma, Arizona - Fifty students from Yuma and La Paz high schools will be residing in Arizona Western College’s Residence Halls for five weeks as part of the TRIO Upward Bound Summer Camp.

Participants will attend classes such as math, English, science, foreign language, and electives in addition to evening activities to help them prepare for the upcoming academic year and become familiar with the college environment.

The camp will begin on May 29 and end on June 29. The students will stay on campus Sunday through Friday each week.

The camp will culminate with a week-long university tour trip during the first week of July. Upward Bound students will have an opportunity to visit University of Arizona, Arizona State University, and Northern Arizona University.

The TRIO Upward Bound program serves students in the ninth- through twelfth-grade who will be first-generation college students and/or meet the federal low-income criteria.

For more information about the camp, contact Director of TRIO Programs Michelle Thomas at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7763.