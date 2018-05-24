Shots fired in the area of the 2000 Block of S. Avenue A

Yuma, Arizona - On Wednesday, at approximately 12:02 p.m., Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of a disturbance with shots fired in the area of the 2000 Block of S. Avenue A.

The initial investigation revealed that multiple shots were fired in the 2000 block alley way between Avenue A and 11th Avenue. Two subjects are currently at Yuma Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. There were three vehicles involved in this incident.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at around 1:30 p.m. one of the suspect vehicles was located in Somerton, AZ. Due to the severity of the crime, the Yuma Police Department Special Enforcement Team was deployed to the area of Somerton Avenue and Fulton Street to make contact with the suspect. At approximately 5:00 p.m. 33 year old Daniel Munoz was taken into custody and later booked for attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.