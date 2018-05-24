AWC 2017-2018 NISOD Excellence Awards Announced

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College announces their 2017-2018 NISOD Excellence Award recipients, who will represent AWC at the NISOD Conference this summer.

Arizona Western College recognizes excellence in teaching at the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s, NISOD’s, Annual International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence Banquet. One Full-Time Continuing or Probational Faculty is honored from each Academic Division: Business and Computer Information Services, Career Technology, Communications, Fine Arts, Mathematics, Modern Languages, Nursing, Science, and Social Sciences, annually.

The Center for Teaching Effectiveness and Professional Development Committee identify three criteria for the NISOD Excellence Faculty Recognition Program:

Excellence in Teaching

Commitment to Students

Demonstrated Collegial Support within Division

From October 9-14, 2017, Full-time Faculty participated in an election within their respective Divisions for NISOD Excellence Division Faculty. Honorees were visited by CTE (Career Teaching Effectiveness) staff weeks 14-15 of the fall semester and presented with a plaque. Honorees were presented to their peers at the Spring Start-up All Faculty Meeting, January 12, 2018. NISOD Excellence Faculty will represent Arizona Western College at the NISOD Annual International Conference in Austin, TX, May 26th-29th, 2018.

Since its inception in 1978, the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) has emphasized the importance of teaching and leadership excellence in institutions of higher education. In 1989, in connection with a University of Texas national study of teaching excellence, NISOD hosted its first ceremony honoring recipients of the NISOD Excellence Award. The response to that ceremony was so positive that NISOD decided to begin what has become a celebratory tradition. Each year, the NISOD Excellence Awards allows for the honoring of the world's best in higher education.

The AWC Center for Teaching Effectiveness proudly presents the NISOD Excellence Awards to the following Faculty: