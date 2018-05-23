Summer reading storytimes, programs, and fun at the Main

Yuma, Arizona - Children of all ages are invited to the Main Library for summer reading storytimes, programs, and fun!

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, June 2nd @ 9:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Sign up for summer reading and join us for games, snacks and fun! All ages welcome.



Saturday, June 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 11:00 a.m.

Lego/Duplo Club

Ages 6+ are invited to participate in a different building theme and activity. Children 5 and younger can enjoy free play with Duplo blocks.



Monday, June 4th, 11th, 18th, 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

Bilingual Family Storytime

Families with children of all ages are invited to participate in stories, music, and more in English and Spanish. Afterwards, join us for a craft!



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Children ages 3-5 are invited to enjoy stories and songs.



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 2:00 p.m.

Wii Tuesday Tournaments

Ages 6-12 can enjoy fun cardio exercise using the library’s Wii!



Wednesday, June 6th, 20th, 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime

Children ages 18 months to 3 years old are invited to enjoy stories and songs!



Wednesday, June 6th @ 2:00 p.m.

Technology Petting Zoo

Try out our new assistive technology, including an interactive display table and platform, digital pens for scanning, recording, and scribing, and virtual reality systems!



Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 10:30 a.m.

BabyTime

Children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime. For newborns to crawlers.



Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 2:00 p.m.

Musical Movie Madness

Join us for a different family-friendly musical every week! For a list of titles, call (928) 373-6468.



Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 6:30 p.m.

Family Storytime

Children of all ages are welcome to bring their favorite adult and enjoy stories and songs.



Friday, June 8th @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Tambourine Craft

This easy paper plate tambourine craft will have you making music in no time! All ages welcome.



Saturday, June 9th @ 10:00 a.m.

Friday, June 15th @ 10:00 a.m.

Sensory Storytime

Children who are on the autism spectrum or have special needs can enjoy stories, music, songs, and movement activities. Children of all ages welcome. Please call (928) 373-6468 to register.



Monday, June 11th @ 9:30 a.m.

Tales to Tails Storytime

Join us for a fun, canine-themed storytime with our special guests, service dogs Kindle, Tavina, Leonard, and Bella!



Tuesday, June 12th @ 11:00 a.m.

Bang Your Drums!

Make your own drums using a metal can and balloons. All ages welcome.



Wednesday, June 13th @ 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, June 16th @ 10:00 a.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!



Friday, June 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Maracas

Make your own maracas using a few simple household items!



Monday, June 18th @ 2:00 p.m.

Squeaky Toy Craft

Make some noise with your homemade squeaky toy.



Friday, June 22nd @ 2:00 p.m.

D.I.Y. Castanets

You’ll be flamenco dancing in no time with these snappy D.I.Y. castanets! (Ages 6+)



Monday, June 25th @ 2:30 p.m.

Foam Headphones Craft

Add some bling and personalize your headphones! All ages welcome.



Wednesday, June 27th @ 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 28th @ 11:00 a.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.