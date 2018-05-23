Coloring and crafts Foothills style

Yuma, Arizona - Adults are invited to the Foothills Library for coloring and crafts! There is no charge to attend.

Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th @ 1:00 p.m.

Yarn Over Yuma

Meet fellow knitters and crocheters and share tips and techniques! Feel free to bring a work in progress. All ages and levels of experience are welcome.



Saturday, June 9th & 23rd @ 1:00 p.m.

DOT Art

Create anything you can imagine using dots with instructor Daniel Wallace! Bring your own clothing or accessory to decorate. Paint supplies and stencils will be provided. Instruction provided in English and Spanish.



Friday, June 15th @ 2:00 p.m.

Coloring Club

Relax and enjoy coloring while sharing tips and techniques with other colorists. Some supplies and materials are provided.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.