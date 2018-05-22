EMS Week Emergency Vehicle Response

Yuma, Arizona - Every day, drivers of emergency vehicles are confronted with the challenge of travelling to an emergency scene as safely and quickly as possible. The Yuma Fire Department strives to respond to every emergency as quickly as possible. This can be achieved easier and safer with the cooperation of the public. Please yield to emergency vehicles driving with lights and sirens. Time lost in traffic can mean the difference between life and death for someone waiting for help.

Remember the followings suggestions when an emergency vehicle responding to a call is approaching: