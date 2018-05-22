Summertime in Yuma

Yuma, Arizona - It is just about summertime in Yuma (with a big holiday weekend coming up!) that means we all need to take extra precautions and be more aware. Even Yumans take some time to adjust to the constant 100 degree days and sustained heat in the evenings that will soon be here. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, but avoid heavily sugared, caffeinated, and alcoholic beverages, they can even add to dehydration.

Heat and physical activity require more fluids to be consumed and if you are feeling thirsty, you are already behind in your fluid intake. Warning signs of heat related illness can include; fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness or weakness.

Our summer temperatures also place added strain on motor vehicles. If you are planning to take to the road this Memorial Day weekend, remember to check hoses, fuel lines, and wiring for signs of wear and cracking. This is especially important if you plan to be traveling long distances and into remote areas. Make vehicle maintenance part of your summertime safety routine!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855,