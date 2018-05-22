Hiking in Yuma

Yuma, Arizona - Some people assume the desert is inhospitable to hiking; however, with proper preparation and conditioning, desert hiking is within reach of just about everyone. Learn more when Ken Conway, Yuma Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator, presents “Hiking in Yuma” at Yuma County Libraries. Topics include trails, maps, parking, GPS points, and more.

There is no charge to attend.



Wednesday, June 6th • 10:00 a.m.

Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive Yuma, AZ



Tuesday, June 19th • 3:00 p.m.

San Luis Library, 1075 N 6th Avenue San Luis, AZ



Wednesday, June 20th • 5:30 p.m.

Foothills Library, 13226 E South Frontage Road Yuma, AZ



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.