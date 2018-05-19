Border Patrol Agents Arrest Four Mexican Nationals Crammed in a Trunk

Yuma, Arizona - Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint arrested a United States citizen attempting to smuggle four Mexican nationals.

At approximately 10 p.m. on Sunday, a Border Patrol K9 team referred a 2018 white Chrysler 300 for a secondary inspection after the Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed four undocumented Mexican Nationals in the trunk of the vehicle with no means of escape. The driver, a 41-year-old female United States citizen from Tehachapi, California, was arrested for harboring certain aliens. The four Mexican Nationals were arrested for improper entry by aliens.