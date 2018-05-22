Yuma Community Theater 5th Annual Summer Theatre Camp

Yuma, Arizona - Beginning Tuesday, June 5th, the Main Library, in collaboration with Yuma Community Theater, will offer the 5th Annual Summer Theatre Camp for youth ages 12-18. Students will have an opportunity to learn theatre basics, including writing, directing, producing, and acting. On Friday, July 6th and Saturday, July 7th, students will perform a skit they’ve written for family and friends to demonstrate what they’ve learned.

Workshops will be held every Tuesday and Thursday through June 28th from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive. There is no charge to attend.



For more information, call Teen Services at (928) 373-6479.