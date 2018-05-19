Additional sponsors sought for Back to School Rodeo '18

Yuma, Arizona - The City of Yuma is seeking additional sponsors for the 2018 Back to School Rodeo (BTSR), set for 8 a.m. to noon on Sat., Jul. 21, at the Yuma Civic Center. With the help of sponsorships, the City hosts the annual event at no cost to students and their families, to provide a one-stop shop of information and resources pertaining to many aspects of education for students in preschool through 8th grade.

Sponsors like First Things First of Arizona (FTFAZ), KYMA News 11, Arizona Public Service (APS), and Cenpatico make the event possible by providing different levels of funding for the event, which brings together educational, health, and extracurricular resources for students. Last year, thousands of students and families attended throughout the day. Each year, attendance has been on the rise.

This year, the City hopes to distribute 1,400 drawstring backpacks filled with school supplies, in addition to raffle prizes for kids who attend the event. Backpacks will be filled with supplies that contain some of the basic requirements by local-area schools. The City is seeking additional sponsors to be able to support the growing event.

“We are so grateful for community organizations and individuals who help us be able to support Yuma students and families with information, tools and resources to start the school year on the right foot,” said City of Yuma Marketing Specialist Carrie Ring. “Each year, we see more and more students attend the event and to be able to provide them with backpacks & supplies makes it all more meaningful."

Sponsorships to help with this year's Back to School Rodeo are to be submitted by Thursday, May 31, either in person or digitally to the City's Marketing Specialist. Donations are tax deductible. For more information on how to become a Back to School Rodeo sponsor, please contact Carrie Ring at (928) 373-5020 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

The details are available online, here: http://www.yumaaz.gov/documents//BTSR_SponsGuide2018_fillable.pdf