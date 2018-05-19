Residents invited to help honor Public Works Week in Yuma

Yuma, Arizona - With National Public Works Week taking place May 21-25, the City of Yuma invites residents to a couple of events that demonstrate and celebrate the job done by a department that’s largely behind the scenes.

The City will hold a community outreach open house event 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 at the City’s Public Works Services Building, 155 W. 14th St. (14th Street and 1st Avenue).

Residents are invited inside to the building’s Public Works Training Room to learn more about the services that comprise public works in the City of Yuma.

That event will include the reading of an official City Council proclamation of Public Works Week in Yuma.

Additionally, members of the public are invited to join in the unveiling of the latest City-student collaboration on a welcome sign. The dedication of this mini-beautification project will take place 10 a.m. Thursday, May 24 near the northwest corner of 16th Street and the Interstate 8 eastbound off-ramp. As with two previous signs, local high school students took a large role in the project. Welding students from Gila Ridge High School will be on hand for the unveiling of the landmark they helped create.

Public works services in the City of Yuma include such essential everyday functions such as residential solid waste and curbside recycling pickup; street repair and maintenance, including street sweeping; fleet services; road signs; streetlights and traffic signals.

These events are part of a busy week for the Public Works staff. They will visit Pecan Grove Elementary School on Monday for an equipment demonstration, then make a community presentation on Tuesday.

On Friday, staff members will attend an annual employee recognition event.

National Public Works Week (#NPWW) was instituted as a public education campaign by the American Public Works Association (APWA), dating back to 1960. NPWW calls attention to the importance of public works in community life. The week seeks to enhance the prestige of the often-unsung professionals who serve the public every day with quiet dedication.