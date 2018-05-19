Family Activities at the Heritage

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.
Saturday, June 2nd @ 11:00 a.m.
“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party
Dress up in totally tubular 80’s fashion and join us for a radical party! Sign up for summer reading and enjoy games, snacks, and awesome 80’s music. Kids, teens, and adults welcome!
Saturday, June 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:00 p.m.
Board Game Club
“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!
(Ages 13-17)
Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.
Teen Anime Club
Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)
Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th @ 11:15 a.m.
BabyTime
Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!
Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:15 a.m.
Storytime
Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.
Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.
Trading Card Club
Gather your friends to play Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more. Don’t know how to play? We’ll teach you! (Ages 13-17)
Friday, June 8th @ 3:00 p.m.
Name That Tune!
Everyone loves a good theme song, but how well do you know them? Compete to identify songs from TV shows and games! (Ages 13-17)
Wednesday, June 13th @ 12:30 p.m.
Japanese Taiko Drums
Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!
Wednesday, June 20th @ 1:00 p.m.
Family Feud: Music Edition
Family and friends are invited to compete in this music-themed edition of Family Feud! Teams can consist of up to 5 people; ages 8 and older welcome. Pre-registration highly encouraged! Stop by the library or call (928) 783-5415.
Friday, June 22nd @ 3:00 p.m.
DJ Hero
Bring out your inner rock star as you play, re-mix, and mash-up pop songs in this popular video game! (Ages 13-17)
Wednesday, June 27th @ 10:30 a.m.
The Balloon Cowboy
Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!
The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.