Family Activities at the Heritage

Yuma, Arizona - Adults and children of all ages are invited to the Heritage Library for movies, crafts, and fun! There is no charge to attend any program.

Saturday, June 2nd @ 11:00 a.m.

“Libraries Rock!” Summer Reading Kickoff Party

Dress up in totally tubular 80’s fashion and join us for a radical party! Sign up for summer reading and enjoy games, snacks, and awesome 80’s music. Kids, teens, and adults welcome!



Saturday, June 2nd, 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th @ 3:00 p.m.

Board Game Club

“Go analog” and join us for a variety of new and classic board games!

(Ages 13-17)



Tuesday, June 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th @ 3:30 p.m.

Teen Anime Club

Meet other anime fans, check out the library’s anime and manga collections, and vote on what to watch. (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 6th, 13th, 20th @ 11:15 a.m.

BabyTime

Parents and children ages 2 and under can enjoy songs, rhymes, stories, and playtime with other babies!



Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 11:15 a.m.

Storytime

Kids ages 2+ can enjoy stories and songs with their favorite adult.



Thursday, June 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th @ 3:30 p.m.

Trading Card Club

Gather your friends to play Pokémon, Magic: The Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more. Don’t know how to play? We’ll teach you! (Ages 13-17)



Friday, June 8th @ 3:00 p.m.

Name That Tune!

Everyone loves a good theme song, but how well do you know them? Compete to identify songs from TV shows and games! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 13th @ 12:30 p.m.

Japanese Taiko Drums

Join us for an amazing instrumental performance and learn about the ancient music and culture surrounding Japanese Taiko Drums!



Wednesday, June 20th @ 1:00 p.m.

Family Feud: Music Edition

Family and friends are invited to compete in this music-themed edition of Family Feud! Teams can consist of up to 5 people; ages 8 and older welcome. Pre-registration highly encouraged! Stop by the library or call (928) 783-5415.



Friday, June 22nd @ 3:00 p.m.

DJ Hero

Bring out your inner rock star as you play, re-mix, and mash-up pop songs in this popular video game! (Ages 13-17)



Wednesday, June 27th @ 10:30 a.m.

The Balloon Cowboy

Enjoy an interactive performance with Arizona Rick and his amazing balloon creations. Fun for the whole family!



The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.