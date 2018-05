It All Starts with Ideas

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, May 18th, the Foothills Library will host “Small Business: It All Starts with Ideas” at 2:00 p.m. Explore the brainstorming process, and how to evaluate ideas for small business opportunities. There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.

The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.