How to Create Your Retirement Fund

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, May 19th, financial professional Amanda Gail will present “How to Create Your Retirement Fund” at 2:00 p.m. at the Foothills Library. Learn how to build a foundation for long-term wealth and how to use compounding interest to build retirement funds. Following the presentation, participants will assess current income and expenses, set future goals to determine when to retire, and how much income is needed for how long.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.