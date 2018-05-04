2100 block of Arizona Avenue Arson Fires

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, January 29, 2018 at 3:35 a.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to a suspicious fire at Mesa Heights Apartment and several other residential structures, located in the 2100 block of Arizona Avenue, in reference to a fire. The Yuma Fire Department was already on scene.

The initial investigation revealed the fire appears to be intentionally started.

Over 20 properties suffered damage with 5 homes appearing to be a total loss.

The fire has been determined to be Arson. The investigation has revealed two males scaled a construction fence with a lighter and gas can. They utilized the gasoline to initiate the fire. The suspects fled the scene.

On Wednesday, April 11, 2018 18 year old Daniel Molina and a 17 year old male were located and arrested by Yuma Police Officers. Both are the primary suspects in this case. They are being charged with multiple counts of arson and endangerment. A 16 year old male was also arrested and is being charged with conspiracy and witness tampering.

On Tuesday, May 1, 2018 25 year old James Mee and 18 year old Trayvon Johnson were located and arrested by Yuma Police Officers in reference to this case. Both have multiple felony charges.

A fourth suspect, 18 year old Devon Munson has not been located. He is being sought and faces multiple charges of arson and endangerment.

There were no reported injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Detective E. Fell at (928) 373-4744 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.