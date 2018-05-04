AWC’s 2018 Commencement Ceremony Marks Historic Partnership

Yuma, Arizona - Arizona Western College’s May 18th commencement ceremony will mark an historical milestone. The celebration will feature graduating students from AWC as well as Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and University or Arizona. This is a first-ever combined commencement celebration with representation from all three universities at a community college.

AWC is the only community college in the state that hosts face-to-face classes and entire academic programs from all three state universities: Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and University of Arizona. Students can start at AWC and transfer seamlessly to a variety of high-demand programs, including secondary education, agriculture, engineering and administration of justice.

“The educational partnerships Arizona Western College has developed are essential in empowering the communities we serve. AWC, in partnership with Northern Arizona University, Arizona State University and University of Arizona, is transforming lives in Yuma and La Paz Counties,” commented AWC President, Dr. Daniel Corr. “These partnerships are all about creating thriving communities – which is language from our newly revised Vision statement. We know that increasing the number of degrees and credentials in our communities will improve families’ lives and help build our economy.”

On May 18, a wide range of credentials will be awarded, from Associate degrees all the way up to Bachelors, Masters, and even Doctoral degrees.

Commencement will be take place at Gila Ridge High School’s Veterans Memorial Stadium beginning at 8pm on Friday, May 18th. Graduates are asked to arrive by 7pm and check in at the Hawks Gym located east of the stadium.