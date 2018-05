The Price Was Right: 1938

Yuma, Arizona - How much did a banana cost 80 years ago? Or a car? Or a house? On Saturday, May 19th, the Heritage Library will host “The Price Was Right: 1938” at 11:00 a.m. Ages 8 and older are invited to play this price-matching game and guess how much items cost in 1938.

There is no charge to attend.



The Heritage Library is located at 350 Third Street. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.