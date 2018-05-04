Yuma, Arizona - Share your love of books and reading! The Main Library Book Club will meet Saturday, May 26th, at 10:00 a.m. to discuss Gods of Gotham by Lyndsay Faye. All are welcome to attend.
The group will meet by the café area on the first floor.
Future book club titles include:
Saturday, June 16th @ 10:00 a.m.
Prayers the Devil Answers by Sharyn McCrumb
Saturday, July 21st @ 10:00 a.m.
Henry and Rachel by Laurel Saville
The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.