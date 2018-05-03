AWC Innovation Fund Committee Provides Funds For Business Incubator

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Innovation Fund Committee granted money for the Matador Business Incubator. This new resource center will be available to AWC students that are admitted to the resource center this fall. Students will have access to resources, weekly seminars and hands on guidance from experienced professionals that could not otherwise afford consulting fees on their own. Deadline for applications is August 20th.

The Matador Business Incubator will be located at the AWC Downtown Center (1351 S Redondo Center Dr, Yuma). Students accepted in the resource center will have the opportunity to attend weekly seminars on marketing, contracts, product development and finance. They will also have access to educational resources, professors and the work space. While seminars may be weekly, the business mentors will be available throughout the week to help the students with their business ideas.

“A student might have a concept for a business plan, or an invention. This is the platform for that. We encourage students with an invention or an app to apply to the resource center,” commented Shahrooz Roohparvar, Vice President for Finance and Administrative Services. “This concept is new to the area and the faculty and staff involved in the project are excited to learn see how creative our students can be.”

Interested students should visit https://AZWestern.edu/Incubator to apply. Deadline to apply is August 20th and the first sessions begins September 6th.