Elderly couple from Vancouver, British Columbia missing

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma Police Department is asking for help in locating Jack (78) and Valerie (73) McEvoy, an elderly couple from Vancouver, British Columbia.

They were contacted by the Yuma Police Department at Motel 6, 1445 E 16th Street at 6:40 a.m. on May 1, 2018 during a welfare check. They advised officers that they planned on flying out of Yuma on May 2, 2018, and were going home to Vancouver, British Columbia. We have found no record of them flying out, renting a vehicle or leaving on a bus. They do not have cell phones and have no means of communicating.

Their relatives are worried about them due to their age.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700, Detective J. Iribe (928) 373-6066 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.