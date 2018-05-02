Threats put Crane Middle School in a “shelter in place” status

Yuma, Arizona - Yesterday, at approximately 11:55 p.m., the Yuma Police Department received a call reference to a possible school shooting that may happen on Wednesday, May 02, 2018 at Crane Schools. A specific school was not mentioned.

School Resource Officers informed Crane School District about the threat and the decision was made to place Crane Middle School in a “shelter in place” status. YPD officers and detectives used Law Enforcement resources to determine the source and validity of the threat. Crane School District cooperated fully with the investigation.

A 14 year old Crane Middle School male student has been arrested in reference to this case and will be booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for threats, Interference with or disruption of an educational institution, disorderly conduct and criminal nuisance.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.