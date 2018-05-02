KAWC Announces More Music with Border Radio

Yuma, Arizona - The station known for more than 45 years as “KAWC-AM,” at 1320AM in Yuma, is now “Border Radio – KOFA.”

Border Radio is a return to our roots: a “college radio” station that gives Arizona Western College students and other community members a chance to host music programs.

The Bridge, our morning music program, can now be heard from 6 am-11 am. The Bridge brings together blues, folk, rock, oldies, and local artists, with community news and information about organizations important to you.

Undercurrents with Gregg McVicar, is now available from 11 am to 3 pm with a great mix of music from our friends at Native Voice One.

And we have added a new evening drive program, Crossing Borders, from 3 pm to 7 pm. Crossing Borders will be hosted by a wide variety of new voices, bringing a lot of energy and a refreshing perspective to your afternoon.

This transition is part of a process that we hope to complete this summer. The ultimate goal is to add an FM translator that will put community music on the FM dial in downtown Yuma.

For now, Border Radio broadcasts on 1320AM in Yuma, on the Arizona Community Radio Network in Northern Arizona, on the RadioFX app, on the Tune-In app and on KAWC.org. Watch for a new website for Border Radio soon.

If you'd like more information about the new expanded music service, or if you're interested in volunteering, please email Dave Riek, General Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Meanwhile, KAWC News at 88.9FM will continue to provide NPR and BBC News, and local coverage from the KAWC Newsroom. We hope you like it, and thanks for listening to and supporting Border Radio and KAWC.