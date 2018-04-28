Shooting in the 1000 block 11th Street

Yuma, Arizona - Today, at approximately 9:09 a.m. Yuma Police Department responded to the area in the 1000 block 11th Street regarding shots fired. When officers arrived they found a male subject lying on the ground who was struck by gunfire.

The victim was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.