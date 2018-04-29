MS-13 Gang Member Imbedded in Group of Surrendering Migrants

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a gang member belonging to the Mara Salvatrucha-13 gang, along with 60 other subjects, after they illegally crossed into the United States last Monday.

At approximately 12:05 p.m. Monday, April 16, Yuma Station agents arrested a male 18-year-old El Salvadoran national and 60 other subjects all whom voluntarily surrendered to agents after the group illegally entered the United States east of the San Luis, Arizona Port of Entry. All 61 subjects were transported to the Yuma Station for processing.

Agents identified the El Salvadorian man as Herberth Geovani Argueta-Chavez. During initial interviews, he falsely claimed to be an unaccompanied juvenile in hopes of being released. Agents continued questioning Argueta-Chavez and confirmed that he was in fact an adult. He also admitted to being a member of MS-13, although he claimed he was trying to separate from the gang. Arguenta-Chavez stated that his intentions in crossing were to get to Los Angeles, California.

Arguenta-Chavez and the 60 other migrants, comprised of one Mexican national and 59 Guatemalan nationals, are being processed for immigration violations.