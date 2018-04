Make something special for Mom

Yuma, Arizona - Make something special for Mom! On Saturday, May 12th, kids of all ages are invited to the Foothills Library at 1:00 p.m. to create Mother’s Day cards. Arts and crafts materials will be provided.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.