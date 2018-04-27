Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics

Yuma, Arizona - The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off this year all around the state beginning Saturday, April 28th and runs through Thursday, May 3rd. The Special Olympics opening ceremonies for the Arizona State Olympic Games begin on Friday, May 4th and continue throughout the weekend.

Yuma area law enforcement agencies are responsible for Leg 5 of the relay and are scheduled to begin in San Luis, AZ. at 1st Avenue and Urtuzuastegui at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 2nd. The run will conclude at 300 N. 4th Avenue in Yuma at the Quartermaster Depot at approximately 12:30 p.m. At 12:30 p.m. there will be a brief reception at the Quartermaster Depot that will involve Special Olympics Yuma and city officials.

The Flame of Hope will continue its journey towards Glendale, Arizona for the opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games at Raymond S. Kellis High School 8990 W. Orangewood Glendale, AZ. The games will be May 3rd through 5th.

The community and local media are encouraged to come out to support and cheer on the runners to include joining us at the reception at the Quartermaster Depot. The torch run, along with other fundraisers put on in the community by the various law enforcement agencies help raise funds for the Special Olympics Athletes of Yuma.

With your generous support, the Yuma Police Department has raised over $16,000.00 with successful fundraisers such as Tip-A-Cop and the Scary & Safe Trick or Treat at the Yuma Territorial Prison, Fuel of Dreams and the sales of our K-9 stuffed animals.

Agencies participating in this years’ run include:, Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Yuma Regional Medical Center, Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE); Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS), Emerald Correctional Management, U.S. Marshal’s, Arizona Department of Transportation, San Luis Police Department, Yuma County Adult Probation, Arizona Department of Corrections, Marine Corps Air Station Provost Marshall’s Office (US Marine Corps), Yuma Proving Ground (US Army), Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center, Somerton Police Department, Yuma County Superior Court, United States Customs Border Protection (U.S. Border Patrol), Quechan Police Department, Cocopah Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, California Highway Patrol, Arizona Western College Police Department and Yuma Police Department.