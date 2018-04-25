Suspicious incident in the 2600 Block of South 34th Avenue

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at approximately 4:10 p.m., a ten year old male was walking home from school, in the 2600 Block of South 34th Avenue. He was contacted by two male subjects in an older black van. They told the juvenile that his parents asked them to pick him up and take him home.

The juvenile refused to enter the van and left the area on foot.

The subjects were described as males wearing black ski masks and spoke English. There is no further description on the subjects. The vehicle is described as a black older van with no windows, unknown make, model and license plate.

There was no physical contact between the male subjects and the ten year old male and no injuries reported. The victim did not know the suspects.

This case is currently under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about these incidents to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.