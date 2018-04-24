Safety is no accident: Stay Hydrated

Yuma, Arizona - Although it’s been “relatively” cool, we are starting to see higher temperatures and we have had some responses to people suffering symptoms of heat illness. This is a good time to start thinking about heat precautions, before the “real” heat sets in. We want to give our bodies a chance to start acclimating to the warmer weather (especially before 100 degree days become “normal”).

You may be spending extended times outdoors and you want to make the most of our great weather. We would like to remind people to stay hydrated, and drinking water is one of your best ways to do it (Note: drinks containing alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar can actually increase dehydration).

Your body’s cooling system uses evaporation. Heat and physical activity require more fluids to be consumed and if you are feeling thirsty, you are already behind in your fluid intake. Warning signs of heat related illness can include; fatigue, nausea, headache, excessive thirst, excessive sweating, dizziness or weakness. Enjoy our beautiful weather but remember: Safety is no accident! Stay Hydrated!

For more information about fire and injury prevention classes we offer, contact the Yuma Fire Department Public Information Office at 928-373-4855