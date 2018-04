From Idea to Profit

Yuma, Arizona - On Friday, May 11th, the Main Library will host “From Idea to Profit: Introduction to Startups and Small Businesses” at 2:00 p.m. Learn about different kinds of businesses, business plans and why you need one, budgeting basics, and more.

There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.