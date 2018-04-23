Yuma Orchestra Association Presents.....Orchestral Classics

Yuma, Arizona - Join the AWC Civic Orchestra, the String Ambassadors, the Young String Ambassadors, & the Twinklers for Orchestral Classics it is presented as the last performance of the Yuma Orchestra Association's annual concert season.

The performers very much look forward to this special evening because they enjoy sharing their love of classical music with the audience. It is also special because we know we are performing for fellow Yumans, who support us all year long. It is our special thanks to you!!

Tickets available online at https://yumashowtickets.com or the Art Center at 254 S. Main Street or by phone @ (928) 373-5202. Call for more information (928) 246-6715 or (928) 366-7913