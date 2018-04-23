Pet-A-Pup Stress Relief event to be held at AWC as students gear up for finals week

Yuma, Arizona - Therapy dogs will be visiting the Arizona Western College Yuma Campus to help alleviate stress as students prepare for final exams.

The Yuma Chapter of Love on a Leash will be volunteering to share their carefree canine companions with students during the Pet-A-Pup Stress Relief event, which will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, in the 3C Breezeway.

In addition to relieving stress, the event will also help raise awareness surrounding the topic of mental health, which is AWC’s health and wellness theme for the month of May.

The entire campus community is welcome and encouraged to participate in the event.

For more information, contact Christine Rouff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 317-6067