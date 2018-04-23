Workshops, story sharing, and reader’s theatre

Yuma, Arizona - Seniors ages 55 and older are invited to explore their imaginations through workshops, story sharing, and reader’s theatre at the Foothills Library! On Saturday, May 5th and 19th, AWC Professor of Theatre Ann Wilkinson will lead participants through the creative process from 10:30-11:30 a.m. to create “The Roxaboxen Chronicles,” skits based on real life experiences.

There is no charge to attend.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E. South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.