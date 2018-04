Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Foothills Library

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Foothills Library! On Thursday, May 4th, learn about the Battle of Puebla and the significance of the fifth of May in Mexican history at 11:00 a.m.

There is no charge to attend.



Please note, this program will be offered in English and Spanish.



The Foothills Library is located at 13226 E South Frontage Road. For more information, call (928) 342-1640.