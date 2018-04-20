5th Annual Yuma County Library Con

Yuma, Arizona - Fans of all ages are invited to the Main Library on Saturday, May 5th, for the 5th Annual Yuma County Library Con.

Participate in fan panels, games, crafts, and cosplay from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. All attendees will receive a free comic book (while supplies last). All ages welcome. There is no charge to attend.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Yuma County Library Comic Con is sponsored by the Friends of Yuma County Libraries, Inc. and Fan-Quest Comics and Games.