Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Heritage Library

Yuma, Arizona - Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Heritage Library! Cinco de Mayo is an annual observance held on May 5th to commemorate the Mexican Army's unlikely victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

On Friday, May 4th, the Heritage Library will host a screening of “La História de Mexico” at 2:00 p.m. Families can enjoy a documentary that highlight Mexico’s history and culture. The film will be shown in Spanish with English subtitles.



On Saturday, May 5th, visit the library at 11:00 a.m. and enjoy a kid-friendly craft!



There is no charge to attend. The Heritage Library is located at 350 S Third Avenue. For more information, call (928) 783-5415.