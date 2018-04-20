Where Do I Save Money

Yuma, Arizona - Did you know that banks and credit unions are just two of the many ways to save and use money? On Saturday, April 28th, the Main Library will present “Where Do I Save Money?” at 2:00 p.m. Learn more about different kinds of accounts and other money-saving methods, including online options. All ages welcome.

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.