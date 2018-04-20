Shooting in the area of 2500 Block West 21st Lane

Yuma, Arizona - On Tuesday, at 6:25 p.m. Yuma Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 2500 Block West 21st Lane.

The initial investigation revealed that shots were fired in the street while two male subjects were fighting. One subject was struck in the leg and fled the scene on foot. One subject stayed on scene. Other subjects fled in a vehicle westbound.

The subject with the gunshot wound was located at Regency Square Apartments. He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call Officer Shawn Waymire with the Yuma Police Department Special Operations Group at (928) 373-4787 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.