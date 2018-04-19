Celebrate 100 years of public library service

Yuma, Arizona - The Yuma County Library District will celebrate 100 years of public library service in February 2021, and we’re inviting Yuma County to be part of the celebration.

On Thursday, May 3rd, the public is invited to bring original historic photos, letters, postcards, and other Yuma County memorabilia to the Somerton Library between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to be scanned for the Library District’s Community History Album. This is the first of several opportunities the community will have to submit content for the digital album, which will be unveiled in February 2021.



Guidelines

• Please bring original content. Your signature on a release form will be required.

• Content will be scanned on-site and returned to you immediately.

• Items we are looking for include: family photos, letters, and postcards; photos/memorabilia of Yuma County high schools and school systems; photos of Yuma County sports teams and sporting events; photos of RV parks (especially from the 1950’s and 1960’s); and photos of winter visitors. However, anything Yuma County-related is welcome!



For more information, contact Laurie Boone, Special Collections Librarian, at (928) 373-6517, or Jim Patrick, Information Librarian, at (928) 373-6484.



The Somerton Library is located at 240 Canal Street in Somerton, Arizona.