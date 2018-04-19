College Readiness

Yuma, Arizona - College is an important step for any teen to take after high school. On Thursday, April 26th, Access ASU will present “College Readiness” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. This interactive workshop will teach basic budgeting skills to help pave the way for the cost of higher education. Tweens, teens, families, and teachers welcome!

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.