AWC Music Department Holds Spring Sophomore Recital

Yuma, Arizona - The community is invited to come out and attend the 2018 Spring Sophomore Recital highlighting Arizona Western College’s graduating music students.

The recital will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 20, at Gloria De Cristo Lutheran Church, 11273 E. 40th St.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7574.