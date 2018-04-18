Cibola High School anonymous and generic social media threats

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, the Yuma Police Department received information from a Federal agency regarding anonymous and generic social media threats to a non-specific location bearing the initials “CHS”. It has not been established that “CHS” is Cibola High School in Yuma or some other school in Arizona, or even a school or organization in another state.

In an abundance of caution, this information was shared with Yuma Union School District officials. Upon review and consideration of the information, Cibola High School Administration disseminated a press release indicating increased police presence at school, and an option for parents to pick up students if they wished to.

Many parents/guardians elected to pick up their students, which resulted in extensive traffic problems and delays in the areas surrounding the school.

School protocol for student release under these circumstances requires individual sign-out documents for each student, so mass transport options (school buses) are not available.

Motorists seeking to travel through the area of Avenue C and 20th Street are advised to seek alternate routes.

More information will be released as it becomes available, please use our Social Media platforms for updated information.