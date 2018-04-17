AWC Jazz Festival held as part of Village Jazz Series

Yuma, Arizona - The Arizona Western College Jazz Festival is being held in conjunction with the Village Jazz Series on Thursday, April 19. The performance will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. in the village area of the Yuma Palms Mall (in front of Harkins Theatres.)

This year’s guest artist will be trumpeter Gilbert Castellanos from San Diego. He’ll be accompanied by the AWC Jazz Ensemble.

Castellanos will also be holding a master class on Wednesday, April 18, on jazz and trumpet musicianship and technique. The class will run from 4 to 6 p.m. in room 102 of the Music Building on the AWC Yuma Campus. Students, faculty, and community members are welcome to join.

For more information, contact Professor Shawn Pollard at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or at (928) 344-7573.