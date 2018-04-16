The Importance of Investing Early Workshop

Yuma, Arizona - Did you know that the earlier you start saving, the more wealth you will amass? On Monday, April 23rd, Arizona Western College will present “The Importance of Investing Early” at 4:00 p.m. at the Main Library. Learn more about investing and the importance of investing at an early age. Educators, parents, and teens welcome!

There is no charge to attend.



This workshop is offered in conjunction with Thinking Money, a traveling exhibition designed to teach tweens, teens and the adults in their lives about money. The interactive, all-ages exhibit will be at the Main Library, 2951 S 21st Drive, through May 5th. The exhibit is free and open to the public during library hours, Monday-Thursday 9AM-9PM; Friday-Saturday 9AM-5PM.



For more information, call (928) 782-1871.



Thinking Money was created by the American Library Association (ALA) in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.