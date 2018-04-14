Vehicle strikes Truck Mates on 32nd Street

Yuma, Arizona - This morning, at approximately 11:56 a.m., a Black 2015 Chrysler 300 struck the north side of Truck Mates, 251 W. 32nd Street. The collision caused a substantial amount of damage to the building.

The driver of the vehicle, a 23 year old male, was crossing the intersection on W. 32nd Street and Business Loop 8. He struck the median on W. 32nd Street which caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and collided with the building. The driver was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for precautionary measures. There were no injuries reported from inside the business.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be a factor in this collision.

This case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.