AWC Choral Program Presents “Sing Them Over Again To Me”

Yuma, Arizona - Join the Arizona Western College choral students as they perform their spring concert, “Sing Them Over Again To Me.”

The concert will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 11, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1550 S. 14th Ave.

AWC Chamber Singers, AWC Youth Choir, and Yuma Chorale will be featured during the performance.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Professor Deltrina Grimes at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 344-7574.