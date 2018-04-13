Adoptions in Family Research

Yuma, Arizona - On Saturday, April 28th, the Genealogical Society of Yuma will present “Adoptions in Family Research” at 10:30 a.m. at the Main Library. Learn techniques for uncovering biological family connections in both historic and contemporary records.

There is no charge to attend.



The Genealogical Society of Yuma offers a variety of programs to enhance and improve your genealogy research skills. For a full list of upcoming genealogy programs, visit https://www.gsya.org



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive. For more information, call (928) 782-1871.